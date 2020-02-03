Search for Australia’s most promising apprentice

STAR SEARCH: The 2019 Capricorn Rising Stars Competition winner Jeremy Drabsch from Titan Automotive receiving the good news from Capricorn's Bruce Luck.

The Capricorn Rising Stars search for Australia’s most promising automotive apprentice returns in 2020.

Capricorn Members can nominate their star apprentices online with entries open from February 3 to April 30 via the competition website capricornrisingstars.com.

Proudly supported by Capricorn Preferred Suppliers Castrol, Repco, Autodata Training, The Workshop Whisperer and TaT, this competition is an opportunity for Capricorn Members to recognise, reward and retain their high performing apprentices who show initiative, eagerness to learn and commitment to their careers.

Through the simple act of submitting a nomination, Capricorn Members are encouraging their apprentices and letting them know that they have a bright future ahead of them in the auto industry.

All apprentices nominated receive a certificate recognising their achievement with the top five finalists and overall winner sharing in some amazing prizes which include an all expenses paid trip to the Vodafone Gold Coast 600, a $1000 Repco Voucher, Workshop Whisperer Leadership Academy training, an Autodata Training subscription, industry event tickets and much more.

The Capricorn Member who nominates the overall winner doesn’t miss out either, receiving 150,000 Capricorn Rewards points.

Capricorn Automotive Chief Executive Officer, Bradley Gannon, encouraged Capricorn Members to nominate their apprentice for the benefit of the broader industry.

“It is clear we need to come together as an industry to support and retain the young men and women who are the future. The Capricorn Rising Stars program is one simple way our Members can do this, building their relationships with their apprentices to strengthen the industry more broadly.

“We strongly encourage our Members to nominate their apprentices that are displaying outstanding commitment so early in their automotive repair careers,” Mr Gannon stated.

Last year a total of 533 apprentices were nominated by Capricorn Members, outlining the growing popularity and broad industry recognition that this unique automotive aftermarket apprentice-based accolade brings.