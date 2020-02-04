SEA Electric powers ahead in the US

POWER PLAY: SEA Electric's new 12,000 square foot facility in Torrance, Los Angeles will act as the commercial EV hub for the California area.

POWER PLAY: SEA Electric's new 12,000 square foot facility in Torrance, Los Angeles will act as the commercial EV hub for the California area.

AUSTRALIAN automotive technology company SEA Electric continues to power ahead in the United States, opening a new California based office and expanding its senior sales team.

The new 12,000 square foot facility in Torrance, Los Angeles will act as the commercial EV hub for the California area.

On the back of accepting large multiple EV truck orders from customers on the West Coast in 2019, the new SEA facility will provide a state-of-the-art delivery and maintenance centre.

“We are excited to add this important Torrance facility to our ever-expanding global footprint. California is a progressive, early adopter of our technology. We are proud to return that support with this facility,” said SEA Electric’s founder and President Tony Fairweather.

In another important step forward for the SEA Electric USA team, Steve Brooks has been appointed as Vice President of Sales – North America.

Mr Brooks brings a wealth of trucking experience to the roster with over 30 years in the medium/heavy duty trucking industry.

SEA Electric USA team Steve Brooks has been appointed as Vice President of Sales - North America.

As an accomplished professional Mr Brooks has been dedicated to supporting organisational excellence with a commitment to continuous product improvement, organisational development and customer success leading to spectacular outcomes in the fleet industry.

Mr Brooks’ transformation leadership skills is a timely addition to a fast-growing SEA Electric USA division.

SEA Electric enjoyed tremendous growth in the US in 2019.

“Our 2019 successes and strong order bank provide a solid platform for expansion during 2020,” said Mr Fairweather.

New model releases, OEM partnerships, and many trade shows will ensure an exciting future, he said.

SEA Electric is also participating in CARB Certification in California and NYSERDA certification in New York State, being the first commercial EV provider approved for Class 4 to Class 6 EV solutions on NYSERDA.