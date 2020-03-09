SEA Electric achieves patent milestone for truck tech

MILESTONE MOMENT: SEA Electric said the new power system has proven performance, cost and weight outcomes as well as more than one million miles of collective performance validation data.

SEA Electric achieved another important milestone with the successful granting of the patent for its SEA-Drive® technology in Australia.

The ‘Management System for Commercial Electric Vehicles’ patent was granted on February 28, almost three years after the initial submission in April 2017.

The milestone is the culmination of many years of research, product development and system optimisation, said the Australian company.

With tens of thousands of miles of testing on SEA Electric’s generation 1 power-system technology, the now patented generation 2 power-system (known as SEA-Drive®), has proven performance, cost and weight outcomes as well as more than one million miles of collective performance validation data.

“Our overnight success has been almost a decade in the making and is a credit to the incredible team built by SEA Electric,” said SEA Electric’s Founder and President, Tony Fairweather.

“Australian Universities have recognised the importance of this automotive segment and have invested in producing some of the best electric vehicle engineering talent in the world.

“Our employees are practically, intellectually and emotionally invested in finding solutions to the real-world problems associated with hydrocarbon fuelled commercial vehicles.”

SEA Electric’s SEA-Drive® technology is patent pending in another 15 countries/regions, and it is expected further approvals like Australia’s will come into effect throughout 2020.

Glen Walker, Regional Director for SEA Electric’s Oceania Region added, “with the granting of this patent, SEA Electric further enhances its reputation as a Commercial Electric Vehicle innovator and disruptor. The SEA-Drive® technology is designed to exceed the unique performance requirements of commercial vehicles and it is a proven alternative power train to existing hydrocarbon fuelled solutions.

“SEA Electric is continuing to develop, enhance and deploy its electric SEA-Drive® technology in collaboration with like-minded OEM’s across a range of van and truck-based platforms in all major global markets.”