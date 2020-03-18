SE Freeway fix is needed says SARTA

Trucks are lined up for Kilometres and cars diverted to Greenhill Road as Police and Emergency workers remove an overturned chicken truck on the South Eastern Freeway, heading into the city just below the Crafers ramp. (AAP Image/Emma Brasier)

Trucks are lined up for Kilometres and cars diverted to Greenhill Road as Police and Emergency workers remove an overturned chicken truck on the South Eastern Freeway, heading into the city just below the Crafers ramp. (AAP Image/Emma Brasier)

MORE flexibility and understanding by the South Australian government is what is needed when it comes to finding a solution for fixing the “blocked artery” that is the South Eastern Freeway, says SARTA boss Steve Shearer.

Fixing bottlenecks on the freeway made headlines again after a recent crash that brought the highway to a standstill for six hours, prompting the trucking industry and Transport Department experts to meet to plan an urgent solution.

Mr Shearer said he was left disappointed that the government’s stance apparently was that if the delay was “is not going to be for days, if it’s only hours it’s not worth it”.

Mr Shearer said the problem with the design of the freeway was the concrete bollards separating the northern and southern lanes.

“Because of the concrete bollards the police can’t execute traffic flow, they can stop more people coming onto the freeway but that’s it,” he said.

So, as it was “going to be some years before an alternative solution that will get many trucks off the road”, SARTA proposed the government adapt “more flexible thinking” and every 500m or kilometre, remove a section of the concrete bollards and replace them with removable ones.

“That way when you have a blockage you can open it up and have traffic go around,” Mr Shearer said.

Mr Shearer said delays were frustrating both for commuters and truck drivers and resulted in significant losses to the economy.

“The thing that disappoints me overall is the apparently limited thinking in the Government and the disregard for community,” he said.

“The delays also impact very heavily on the trucking industry; we had several hundred trucks held up for six hours. It’s not just a matter of extra wages, it’s a lot more impactful than that when you look at missed timeslots and other issues.”

Mr Shearer said he met with Minister Stephan Knoll in February to discuss the Globelink strategy (the South Australian State Government’s long-term solution to bottlenecks on the SE Freeway – a multibillion-dollar freight route bypassing Adelaide to allow direct access to Port Adelaide), which will not go ahead.

He said SARTA thought there might be an alternate route behind the hill.

“While it would have to be a single lane road, it would need to provide access for high productivity vehicles like B-triples and AV quads,” he said.

He said he believed the government was “keen to fix it” and they were just “waiting for the action” to happen.

Royal Automobile Association spokesman Charles Mountain backed SARTA’s “sensible alternative” and said exploration of an alternate route was important given the decision that the Globelink was not happening.

Mount Barker Mayor Ann Ferguson said she thought it was going to “take a major fatality to make (the government) realise that we have to do something different”.

“The freeway, as it exists, has reached its use by date,” she said.

“I think building the ring road, they say we can’t afford, would the best solution. That would take care of some of the trucks travelling from Mallala and the Port.”

Big Rigs requested comment from Minister Knoll’s office, however before going to print they did not respond.