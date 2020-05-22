Scania’s purpose-built fire truck hits the ground running

CAIRNS and surrounding communities will benefit from improved firefighting and rescue services following the delivery of a new Scania appliance to local Fire and Rescue stations, along with a heavy vehicle road crash rescue trailer and an all-terrain vehicle.

Minister for Fire and Emergency Services, Craig Crawford inspected the new equipment at Smithfield Fire and Rescue Station in May and said the new vehicles would play a critical role in supporting the local community when disaster strikes.

“Smithfield Station received a new state-of-the-art $800,000 Scania appliance, as part of our Fire and Rescue Service fleet replacement strategy,” Mr Crawford said.

“It was purposefully built to respond to bushfires, grass fires, technical response and road crash rescues. It has a rear mounted pump that can disperse 4,500 litres of water per minute.

“It will service an area that extends to Palm Cove in the north, and Machans Beach in the south, so people can rest assured the Fire and Rescue Service is ready to respond to any incident.”

Mr Crawford said the region would also benefit from a $100,000 heavy vehicle road crash rescue trailer (HRT) which would be based at Mareeba Fire and Rescue Station.

Mr Crawford said the Technical Rescue co-ordination Centre had also received an all-terrain vehicle and trailer to reach remote and inaccessible areas.

The new Scania CrewCab is one of the earliest of the New Truck Generation Scania Crewcabs to arrive in the country. Its 360 hp engine is Euro 6 compliant, in line with QFS’ recent buying policy and drives through an automatic transmission. It also features a rear mount two-stage PTO driven pump.

Smithfield Crew and new Scania

The cabin provides a safe environment for firefighters, with seating for five, two in the front and three seats in the rear. Like all Scania New Truck Generation vehicles sold in Australia, the CrewCabs come complete with a rollover side curtain airbag for each of the (four) doors, helping to reduce the potential for loss of life or serious injury in the event of a rollover.

The appliance body is constructed of aluminium by Bell Environmental and is complete with a 1500-litre integral water tank. The on-board pump is a rear chassis mounted Darley PSRH 1250 NP & HP.

On board foam tanks include 100-litres of ‘A’ Class Foam and 150-litres of ‘B’ Class Foam with foam tank fill system incorporating an automatic shutoff.

“The delivery of a new Scania firefighting appliance in the Far North of Queensland fills us with pride that the community will be depending on Scania’s performance, reliability and durability over the next 20 years,” said Richard Singer, Regional Executive Manager for Scania Queensland.

Caption: Seen at the Smithfield Fire Station welcoming the new Scania are (Left to right): Queensland Fire & Emergency Services firefighters Marcus Rose, Rhys Hole, Kevin Eustance, and Station Officer Ian Fulton.