Scania’s new engine comes to Australia

SCANIA is resetting the benchmark for 13-litre six-cylinder Euro 6 engine performance with the announcement of the availability of a new DC 166 540 hp engine for Australian truck customers.

The revised engine adds 40 hp over the previous top-of-the-range six-cylinder, but crucially torque increases by 150 Nm to 2,700 Nm between 1,000-1,300rpm, giving it a 100 Nm advantage over its nearest rival. The 540 hp engine joins the existing

370 hp, 410 hp, 450 hp and 500 hp engines in the Scania 13-litre range.

“Scania has long offered the best torque in each horsepower segment, and the new 540 hp engine is no different and continues our push to standardise Euro 6,” said Dean Dal Santo, Truck Sales Director for Scania Australia.

“The new 540 hp engine will give operators hauling B-doubles an excellent alternative to a higher displacement engine, and with our low rev, high torque technology, they will be able to run as efficiently as possible,” he said.

“The lower tare weight of the 13-litre engine also provides Scania with the ability to reach customers with payload-critical applications.

The 540 hp engine is more than just a software tweak, as it marks a technical update to the famous Scania six-cylinder SCR-only engine.

Based on improved combustion and gas exchange, lowered internal friction, updated turbos and smart auxiliaries, fuel savings of 2% are possible under the right conditions. The new fixed geometry turbocharger uses ball bearings rather than journal bearings for greater longevity, and the smart auxiliary systems only power up when needed, reducing drag on the motor.

Scania six-cylinder 540 hp rear

“Our inline six range is industry leading when it comes to fuel performance,” said Alexander Vlaskamp, Senior Vice President, Head of Scania Trucks.

“Scania trucks with 13-litre engines have been crowned ‘Green Truck’ for three consecutive years in Germany, and that is a remarkable feat.

“The powerful 540 hp is mainly intended for customers and markets where legal aspects regarding front axle loads keep them from choosing a V8,” Mr. Vlaskamp said.

“The Scania 540 hp engine is perfect for anyone who needs extra power in their transport operation, or for overnight express runs where the focus is on consumption and average speeds.”

The inherent robustness of the Scania engine along with services like Scania Maintenance with Flexible Plans contribute to impressive cost per km and uptime performance, leading to outstanding total operating economy.

“The improved fuel figures and the power versus weight ratio will make this engine an attractive choice for many Scania customers,” Dean said.

“And when combined with our unbeatable 5-year/500,000km scheduled maintenance-included offer, the highest output Scania 13-litre makes even more business sense.

“When we launched NTG 13-litre range with the 500 hp Euro 6 engine in 2018, it immediately attracted a high level of demand both in G-series and also in R-series cab profiles. As a result, we are very confident the new 540 hp engine will prove to be a very successful and appealing solution for many customers,” Dean said.

The new 540 hp engine is available to be ordered now for delivery from June 2020. It can be ordered with the G, R or S-series cabs in the Scania New Truck Generation range.