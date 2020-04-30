Menu
Scania L 340 CNG 4x2, temperature controlled transport
Scania’s climate targets approved by Science Based Target initiative

30th Apr 2020 10:23 AM

SCANIA’S far-reaching climate targets have officially been approved by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi).

Scania is committed to achieving the Paris agreement goals of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Scania will cut CO2 emissions from its own operations by 50 per cent by 20251, and reduce emissions from its products by 20 per cent during the same period.

“Since more than 90 per cent of the CO2 emissions generated in our business occurs after the products leave our factories, it is imperative that we also consider these emissions,” said Scania president and chief executive officer Henrik Henriksson.

“Limiting ourselves to only reducing our own emissions is simply not enough.

“We will therefore work in close co-operation with our customers in operating their trucks, buses and engines with less climate impact.”

The SBTi approval recognises that Scania’s targets align with the most strict decarbonisation pathway defined to date – 1.5°C for Scope 1 and 2.

The targets that Scania has set include both direct and indirect emissions from its operations (Scope 1 and 2), as well as emissions from when the products are in use (Scope 3).

WWF global lead for science based targets (one of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) partners) Alexander Farsan congratulated Scania for their commitment to take the “urgent action needed to address the climate crisis”.

“They are the first heavy commercial vehicle manufacturer to set an ambitious 1.5°C target through the SBTi and commit to reducing emissions not only from their own operations, but also from the use of their vehicles,” he said.

“Science is today clear that our future on Earth depends on holding global warming well-below 2°C, which means cutting emissions by half every decade.

Earth system science professor and Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research director in Germany Johan Rockström said science based targets were critical to succeed in this endeavour.

“Heavy transport is a backbone of our societies, and Scania’s commitment to science based targets for climate, along its entire value chain, will not only contribute to reduce climate risks, but will also send a strong signal through the economy, that decarbonising is real, is now, and constitutes an investment in future competitiveness,” he said.

Over the past several years, Scania has significantly reduced CO2 emissions from its own operations and from its own transport and logistics.

Scania has also worked to minimise emissions from its products through fuel efficiency measures.

Since more than 25 years, the company has provided the industry’s broadest range of products that run on alternatives to fossil fuel.

In September 2019, Scania announced its aim to set Science Based Targets.

The approval of these targets now marks another major milestone on the journey towards fossil-free transport.

“Regardless of whether we, as at present, are in the midst of a crisis or not, we will not compromise on sustainability. Driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system is Scania’s purpose and we remain fully committed,” said Henriksson.

