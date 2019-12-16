Scania unveils new 7.0-litre engines at Christmas function

NEW SCANIA: These trucks offer all of Scania’s heavy-duty engineering, driveline efficiencies and safety benefits, optimised for lighter-duty roles.

JUST prior to Christmas, the trucking media was invited to a ‘thank you’ lunch by the good folk from Scania.

Never one to knock back a good nosh, this writer, fresh from a night of live music with great ‘70s band, America, turned up to the Marnong Estate Winery, north of Tullamarine airport, with the taste buds standing on end in anticipation of great food and wine. Our hosts and the winery did not disappoint in that regard.

In addition to great tucker, Scania had deposited a truck (and a bus) in front of the restaurant. I guess that’s only fair and it would have been most ungracious of me not to ask about them – well certainly about the truck.

This vehicle is the latest addition to the Scania stable and with a 7.0-litre motor, is the smallest drive-train the company has offered in decades, both in terms of displacement and external dimensions. Euro 6-compliant, these 7.0-litre engines are intended mainly for urban and regional applications, offering excellent fuel-efficiency.

Available in three power levels – 220 hp, 250 hp and 280 hp – the inline sixes, dubbed the DC07, put out up to 1,200 Nm of torque at just 1,000 rpm. They all share low noise levels, low weight and low fuel consumption.

“With its 3.07:1 final drive ratio, the engine is turning over at just 1600 rpm at

100 km/h, which is far lower than most comparable motors from rival brands in this segment,” said Dean Dal Santo, Director of Truck Sales at Scania.

“With our new engine family, we are widening the appeal of Scania’s product range to customers who have traditionally purchased lighter-duty trucks, These trucks offer all of Scania’s heavy-duty engineering, driveline efficiencies and safety benefits, optimised for lighter-duty roles, which are sure to draw new customers to the Scania family.”

At around 360kg lighter than the Scania 9-litre engine (which can be used for payload), this motor’s compact format also intrudes less into the cabin, providing greater driver convenience.

As with the New Truck Generation range already launched in Australia, the new 7.0-litre models come as standard with steering wheel and side curtain rollover airbag protection, optimising driver and passenger safety. Both driver and passenger seats ride on air suspension and are fully adjustable. The steering column adjusts for both reach and rake – to the point where it is almost car-like.

Quality fixtures and fittings are used throughout the cab and the ergonomic design of the dashboard and the controls mean everything is conveniently located.

Large digital dashboard displays and a high-quality audio system, including digital radio and Bluetooth streaming and telephony, present a luxury car environment to the driver.

Further standout features are segment-leading ergonomics and instrumentation, including in-dash weight scales readouts for each axle set which removes any possibility of drivers unwittingly being overloaded for their specific axle weight.

Like all Scania trucks sold in Australia, the 7.0-litre specification includes a steering wheel-mounted driver SRS airbag and dual side rollover curtain airbags as standard, along with Advanced Emergency Braking, electronic traction control and Lane Departure Warning systems. Brakes are by discs all round.

“We will continue to offer our proven and popular 9.0-litre engine in the P-series which is ideally suited to offering heavier twin-steer and 6x4 applications. The 7.0-litre will give us new strength in the lighter applications,” added Dean.

As with all Australian delivered Scanias, the 7.0-litre comes standard with the Scania Communicator black box that feeds data to the Fleet Management system, giving operators full visibility of how their assets are being utilised and how efficiently their drivers are performing.

Scania tell me that the smooth-riding suspension delivers benchmark driver comfort, but we’ll have to wait until another day to test that out on the road as all that good tucker and wine were calling this rumbling stomach. And of course, driving after the scrumptious lunch was out of the question.

Having climbed in, around and all over Scania’s latest family addition, it looks the goods.

If, and as I expect, it matches its big brother, the R650 that I drove recently, it will be an excellent vehicle indeed.

Stay tuned for the road test.