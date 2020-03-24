Scania sets many records in 2019

Scania boss Henrik Henriksson said it was too early to predict the impact from the coronavirus on Scania’s operations.

SETTING “science based targets” to fight climate change, vehicle deliveries reaching historical highs and working towards electrification and a fossil-free transport system were just some of the highlights from Scania’s year-end report for 2019.

Scania president and chief executive officer Henrik Henriksson said 2019 was a year of “continued growth and many records”.

He said net sales amounted to record high SEK 152.4 billion, 11 per cent up from

previous year and earnings were the highest ever at SEK 17,488m., and operating margin 11.5 per cent.

He said higher vehicle and service volume, currency effects and market mix contributed positively.

Mr Henriksson said it was a necessity for Scania to continue making large-scale investments in new technologies to help drive the shift towards sustainable transport.

“To succeed in the transition to a fossil-free transport system, biofuels are crucial. In 2019, Scania increased sales of vehicles that run on alternatives to diesel by 46 per cent (6,631 vehicles),” he said.

“There is great potential for wider use of biofuels as all Scania vehicles can run on

biodiesel-HVO. Biofuels are available right now, while it is taking time for new technology to impact reduction of carbon emissions.

“In parallel with scaling up use of biofuels, Scania needs to invest in new technology and

infrastructure for a gradual changeover to electrification.

“In the electrification of heavy vehicles, there is no silver bullet but Scania is developing several technologies, often with customers.

“To reduce greenhouse gases at the rate and extent recommended by science, Scania is setting science based targets in line with limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

Scania thereby not only commits to reducing its own emissions, but also to achieving reductions where the main CO2 emissions occur – when the products are used.”

Mr Henriksson said the full impact on Scania due to the outbreak of the coronavirus was not currently possible to predict, given the uncertainty of the situation.

“We are following developments day-by-day and keep a tight dialogue with our customers, suppliers, union representatives and other partners,” he said.