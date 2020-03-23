SARTA boss explains new interstate rules and obligations

BORDER RULES: Steve Shearer said there will not be checks on drivers at SA borders at this stage.

SOUTH Australia Road Transport Association boss Steve Shearer has moved quickly to dispel confusion over the driver rules when crossing state borders.

In a Facebook post to members he clarified that the travel exemptions for freight applies to all trucks.

He said there will not be checks on drivers at SA borders at this stage, but said it is essential, for the sake of the community and of individual truck operators and their drivers that:

ALL drivers and employees of trucking business follow all the advice regarding health and safety measures to control COVID19 …. hand washing, wiping down of relevant surfaces and equipment

Any driver or other employee who has been in contact with somebody with the virus MUST SELF ISOLATE for 14 days

Truck operators MUST ENSURE this happens

In response to another note from a SARTA member, Mr Shearer also reiterated that no truckies should allow passengers to ride them, especially across borders.

“Both for health reasons, and for our industry’s reputation.”

Western Roads Federation chief executive Cam Dumesny said his biggest lobbying priority is to ensure all freight is regarded as essential.

“A set of instructions has been developed for drivers and companies to manage the safety and security of drivers. That is now being circulated,” he said.

“Furthermore, many WA operators use Two Up combinations, these will not be banned.

“WA has been on the phone to the other states all weekend and we are coordinating a national response on numerous border closure issues.”

