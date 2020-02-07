SARTA boss blasts State and Federal governments

SARTA boss Steve Shearer asks why State and Federal governments paying the ferry costs when truck operators volunteer their trucks and drivers for free?

SARTA boss Steve Shearer asks why State and Federal governments paying the ferry costs when truck operators volunteer their trucks and drivers for free?

WHY aren't the State and Federal governments paying the ferry costs when truck operators volunteer their trucks and drivers for free?

RE charges that will be applied for the trip across on Sealink, we discussed this with the Chief Operating Officer of Sealink, Minister Knoll's Chief of Staff and the chief executive officer of DPTI on January 10, stressing that truck operators who volunteer free transport of necessary recovery materials to Kangaroo Islandshould not have to pay for the ferry trip.

We understand that this has since been discussed between Sealink and the government and that where it has been verified (with the emergency response organisation) that the goods being transported are actually required on Kangaroo Island, Sealink is doing what it can within its limited capacity to accommodate the transport.

So much stuff has been provided by generous donors that much of it is having to be brought back again.

So its important that the right things are provided at the right time.

Kangaroo Island locals who have lost their house/farm can apply to Sealink for up to $2000 in transport assistance.

That said there is still no arrangement that has been entered into by the State or Federal governments to meet the cost of a ferry trip where the transport operator has donated their truck and driver for free to transport recovery material/goods; except some limited cases of hay transport.

This is extremely disappointing … in times like this the governments should be allocating the tax revenue they have collected from the community for use in the community's benefit and ensuring that where a truck operator offers to transport recovery goods for free, they are not charged a cent for the ferry ride …. as the government should meet that cost.

Steve Shearer, SARTA executive officer