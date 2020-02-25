Menu
The operation will end on Thursday.
SAPOL blitz about educating about dangers of speeding

25th Feb 2020 9:10 AM

SOUTH Australia Police will spend the next four days targeting dangerous drivers across the state for Operation Safe Speed.

The operation, which began yesterday morning, aims to reduce fatality, serious injury and casualty crashes on our roads by deterring road users from speeding.

The operation was last conducted in November 2019 and resulted in 960 detections state wide.

A post on the SAPOL Facebook page said "Speed continues to be an ongoing issue for South Australia Police with crash data from 2019 suggesting that excessive speed was a contributing factor in 14 percent of fatal crashes.

"Reductions in speed will save lives and minimise injuries, and police know that a reduction in the average travel speed on our roads is the most effective way to reduce road trauma.

"But despite the data and repeated warnings, motorists are still making excuses for excessive speed."

Superintendent Robert Gray, Officer in Charge of the Traffic Services Branch, says the operation isn't just about expiation notices.

"We want to catch people who are doing the wrong thing but the overall aim of this operation is to educate drivers about the dangers of speeding," he said.

"Over the course of this operation you can expect to see a large police presence on our roads, particularly in locations with the highest traffic volumes.

"We cannot stress enough that we need the help and cooperation of the community to reduce the number of lives lost on our roads."

Operation Safe Speed will end at midnight on Thursday, February 27.

