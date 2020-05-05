Sam was always around trucks

“I GUESS I began my life as a farmer/welder and parts mechanic, going on to work for Denmore Engineering in Boat Harbour working in steel construction, but growing up on the farm I was always around trucks,” Sam Dudfield from Elliot told us at Mood Food.

He was driving a 2010 T-608 Kenworth with a Generation 2 Cummins upfront for Josh Chamley Contracting when he stopped in at the 24 hour truck stop.

He was on his return trip from Hobart to pick up a tractor from Tasmac in Devonport, then back, spending a night in Campbelltown.

“It’s not been a terrific day but it’s getting better already as I head homeward,” he said.

“I’ve been here on and off for 18 months or so now, and really think this is a great outfit and I love the truck, and he gave me a start out on the road for which I will forever be grateful, as I always loved trucks and wanted to do this.

“And I have not one single regret about that decision either.”

When asked about how he spent his time off, he replied: “Time off? What’s that? But I do take every opportunity to go out and do a bit of camping and fishing.”