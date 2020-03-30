Sally says: ‘The time is right’

Sally Tipping from Tippings Transport says maybe now is the right time to work to change public perceptions.

AS AN “essential service” the transport industry is still operating and taking a stance as “business as usual” however, for how long?

Consumers are not spending, apart from essential items, therefore future requests for freight movements, will begin to slow significantly.

The public is just starting to realise exactly how essential the transport industry is and the vital service it provides in supplying products that are sustainable to life itself.

While we ponder the outcome of shutting down the economy and the ramifications that will flow through to the transport industry.

This just might be the right time to promote our professional industry and the essential service it provides.

Not long ago, I had a meeting with leading personnel from a highly regarded transport organisation, pleading for a positive campaign to promote our industry.

By doing this, the industry would benefit in many ways, including recruitment of more drivers, tolerance on the roads and respect by the public.

“NO, it would cost too much money, we cannot afford it” was the response, as I walked away, I thought “the transport industry cannot afford … not too”.

With driver shortage at critical levels, how could the industry be viable and sustainable, with very few new drivers jumping on board?

If we can increase recruitment levels, the increase in productivity and efficiency will benefit the whole industry.

To recruit new talent, we must promote the talent we have.

Fast forward a couple of months, no one would have foreseen the turmoil that is occurring at present, however I believe, if we treat this very moment in a proactive way, we can certainly change the way our industry is viewed.

It is time for the transport industry to shine and really show our resilience and professionalism.

This maybe our only chance to change the public perception into a positive one and we need to act now.

We can sense the change, attitude is shifting, minds are opening, we desperately need this.

If we don’t react now; this opportunity will be lost.

Just maybe, one day, a heavy vehicle is treated as a KING (or QUEEN) of the road.

With general road users giving trucks the up most respect and making sure these vehicles arrive safely at their destination with their precious cargo.

Maybe one day ….