Sales ace Shane Hilder wins top Isuzu honour for fifth time

ISUZU Australia has announced the winners of its National Champion Sales Consultant competition, which was recently held at its head office in Truganina, Melbourne.

Each year, three leading competitors from the long-running Team Elite program are selected to participate in the showdown, stringently chosen from across the 70-strong Isuzu dealer network.

This year, Jason Pinneri from North East Isuzu, Shane Hilder from Webster Trucks and Peter Wyer from Canberra Isuzu were handpicked to take part.

They were tested on three integral truck sales elements—product knowledge, brand knowledge and truck model–specific knowledge.

The participants are the best of the best; their selection was based on their outstanding performance against sales volume targets and dedication to overall customer satisfaction.

“The three participants all performed outstandingly,” said IAL National Sales Manager Les Spaltman.

“Their product knowledge, approach to understanding customers’ individual needs, and method of building the appropriate Isuzu solution aligned with the level of excellence we’ve come to expect from our dealers.”

However, there can be only one winner and this year that honour went once again to Shane Hilder, the winner in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

“This has been a very humbling experience,” said Mr Hilder.

“I am proud to call the passionate and committed people at Webster my team… Most have been around for over 20 years, and with them there’s great rapport, consistency and product knowledge.”

When asked of the secret to his achievements, Mr Hilder said, “At the end of the day, it all comes back to hard work and the willingness to go the extra mile.

“At Webster we aim to go beyond just the sales transaction.

“We fully embrace the suite of products provided by Isuzu Trucks that enable us to fully support our clients over the full life cycle of the truck.”