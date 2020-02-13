Menu
Danny knows how important it is to manage comfort and well being when you're behind the wheel for days at a time.
News

Safety rules in new Volvo

13th Feb 2020 6:00 AM

Our profile in the last issue on Volvo fan Danny Matic from WA got a resounding thumbs up from scores of Volvo fans around Australia.

Niell Graham wrote on Facebook: “Volvo’s rock I love ‘em, if you want comfort and reliability Volvo’s are the go and the technology in them is second to none.

“Most comfortable AND safest truck on the road by a country mile,” added Michael Blythe.

Others were more convinced that safety had more to do with the driver than the model.

“A truck is as safe as the driver puts it doesn’t matter what make or model it is you the driver is the one who has to make it safe,” argued Charlie Azzopardi.

Danny gave us a preview of the 8x4 truck before it started work a few days later.
