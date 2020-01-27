Safety rules in new Volvo

Danny knows how important it is to manage comfort and well being when you're behind the wheel for days at a time.

THE first road test of the new Volvo FH16 with the XXL cab was published in Big Rigs back in July last year.

A month previous to our drive, the first production unit rolled off the Wacol factory line and headed for fit-out.

It was an 8x4 unit for Matic Transport in Western Australia and was scheduled to have major changes made to the base specification, all a requirement of the truck’s planned task.

Six months later, owner Danny Matic has taken delivery and, by the time you’re reading this, the truck will be well into its first rotation of trips to Newman with a B-double and dog full of bulk cement.

The XXL isn’t the biggest sleeper cab on the market, but it probably has the biggest bunk.

It’s certainly the biggest Volvo has had and Danny is keen on this model.

He started trucking more than 17 years ago as an owner driver/contractor and knows how important it is to manage comfort and wellbeing when you’re behind the wheel for days at a time.

Big Rigs was there for the handover recently and Danny gave us a preview of the 8x4 truck before it started work a few days later.

I had first seen the truck as it came off the line back in June and before the back-of-cab plumbing and electrics were fitted. Needless to say, Volvo people were crawling all over it to ensure everything was spot-on.

The XXL cab ushers in a new push by Volvo to attack the linehaul market, with a cab that can meet most demands of the unique breed of drivers who roll across the country day and night.

The truck’s B-double and dog rig will gross around 122-tonnes all up. The truck is rated for 131 tonnes, so the spec is closely matched to requirements. Danny opted for the 600hp version of the Volvo 16-litre engine.

“We have 700hp units on the fleet but this is, in our view, the best balance of power, torque, fuel and productivity in this task,” he said.

Several changes were made to suit the distance, offloading task, climate conditions and driver safety features. Volvo’s unique 190-litre AdBlue tank between the chassis rails was deleted to make room for the Gardner-Denver XK18 cement blower, with the AdBlue reserve now mounted outside the left-hand chassis rail.

Additional fuel is stacked behind the cab, and Danny told me this 200 litres was treated as a reserve rather than being in use constantly.

The twin-steer set-up with super-single tyres allows a 12-tonne rating for the front end, which is a critical requirement for the specific task.

Matic Transport has an enviable safety record, largely due to the investment the company makes in people, training and safety tech.

The company operates 600 plus trucks, trailers and dollies on service contracts across WA, South Australia and the Northern Territory and further east if needed.

Every driver is inducted with a clear set of safety rules and understands their work will be monitored for prevention of avoidable incidents.

Every drive starts with a breathalyser test, which is recorded on various devices.

Micro-sleep signs are picked up by in-cab cameras and shake the seat to alert the driver, at the same time sounding an alarm in the monitoring centre in the US. The driver’s supervisor is immediately alerted and calls the driver to check on his condition.

Volvo’s suite of accident avoidance technology is standard fitment, and Danny’s drivers are schooled in exploiting the wide range of driver assist features in each truck.

Active Safety Plus is now standard on all FH models sold in WA, and includes lane keeping video and lane changing radar systems.

The driver alert software recognises driver habits that indicate tiredness. Adaptive cruise control uses the radar sensors to maintain safe distances from traffic or obstacles ahead.

Also included in the package is the electronic stability control program, which is able to balance individual brake pressures along a multi-trailer rig.

As is the case with many WA successful truck companies, Matic Transport was born from a single truck and a fellow with a work ethic. Danny started with a Scania from a colleague, but soon had 15 trucks on the go before contracting directly to several large local businesses.

I asked Danny why he opted for Volvo, with the occasional Mack. His answer was short, and to the point – “safest truck on the road”.