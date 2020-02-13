Safe truckies to be rewarded by new Victorian program

“FOR every incident involving a truck, there are dozens of examples of professional heavy vehicle drivers that live and breath safety every second they are behind the wheel and on the job.”

Those are the drivers that a new program for the transport industry that aims to unearth so the safety culture that operators enshrine within their organisations everyday can be promoted and celebrated.

That’s the view of Victorian Transport Association chief executive officer Peter Anderson, who has put his support the VTA Driver Salute program.

The program, launched by Victorian Minister for Roads, Road Safety and the TAC Jaala Pulford, acknowledges and rewards heavy vehicle operators and drivers that demonstrate best-practice safety in the course of their duties.

It is sponsored by leading truck tyre manufacturer and retailer Goodyear and Dunlop Tyres, and is powered by DriveRisk, a driver behaviour management company that uses video technology to help operators and drivers change behaviour and identify risk.

Under the Driver Salute program, Victorian-based transport operators that deploy DriveRisk video technology and telematics in their fleets can submit in-cabin footage or profiles of drivers demonstrating sustained best-practice safety behaviour in the course of their duties.

Eligibility for the award extends to entrants that have been assessed by DriveRisk’s DriveCam solution as having the lowest risk score over the previous six to12 months, entrants who, over a given period, have achieved the largest risk decrease as assessed by the DriveCam technology, and entrants who can clearly demonstrate having a long term low risk driving record using alternative auditable evidence.

The submissions will be reviewed by an independent panel of judges from the VTA, DriveRisk, Goodyear and Dunlop Tyres, and the NHVR, with winners announced on a bi-monthly basis. These winners will be in the running for the annual Driver Salute major award, to be presented at the end of the year.

Goodyear and Dunlop Tyres General Manager Commercial Tyres Anthony Crawford said they were excited to be part of a program that acknowledges and rewards heavy vehicle operators and drivers who demonstrate best practice safety in the industry.

DriveRisk Chief Operating Officer Owen Neochi said their mission at DriveRisk was to help get Australians home safely, so they felt that recognising drivers’ who have helped them to achieve that mission was of the utmost importance.

“We hope recognising and promoting these positive outcomes will encourage more drivers and businesses to implement risk management strategies that will keep drivers and wider community safe on our roads,” he said.