SA boss warns truckies of engine mapping blitz

ENFORCEMENT WARNING: SA boss says engine mapping is to be targeted by police this Christmas.

SOUTH Australian Road Transport Association boss Steve Shearer has issued a warning to state truckies to be ready for a police blitz on engine mapping this Christmas.

Writing on the SARTA Facebook page, the executive officer said he understands that South Australia Police will be targeting rigs that have had engine mapping 'tweaks' that affect the compliance with emission standards.

While Mr Shearer makes it clear that he doesn't condone engine mapping in any form, he strongly argues that a three-month moratorium would have been a better approach in this case.

"At the very least the authorities should formally alert the industry in situations like these and take the fair-minded and practical approach of providing say a three-month moratorium before taking aggressive enforcement action, especially when this is NOT new and authorities have been doing nothing about it until now," Mr Shearer writes.

"SARTA does not, never has and never will, condone unlawful practices. We also don't believe in burning people at the stake, especially when there is a more effective and fair-minded approach that can be implemented."

Mr Shearer said SARTA raised the issue with colleagues at the ATA and as a result work is underway to analyse the situation thoroughly.

"Because if government-imposed technology not only proves unreliable but also burdens operators with high repair costs, repeatedly, plus the lost opportunity costs that result from the downtime for the rigs, then the question has to be asked of government whether or not the regulatory requirement should be reviewed and eased until the technology is essentially problem-free."

Mr Shearer went on to say that if these problems had been known before the Euro standards were imposed, the regulatory requirement would probably have FAILED the Regulatory Impact Cost-Benefit requirement, and thus not been imposed.