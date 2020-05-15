Rural transporters propose income smoothing scheme

IMPROVING RESILIENCE: The ALRTA says it’s in Australia’s national interest to make preparations now so that rural trucking businesses are able to endure the worst-case economic circumstances.

RURAL transporters' peak body has written to the Australian Treasurer proposing the establishment of an income smoothing scheme for businesses dependent on the agricultural supply chain.

In his latest newsletter message to members, the Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters Association national president Stephen Marley said the scheme's introduction would make it easier for operators to cope with factors out of their control.

"During 2019-20, Australian rural transport businesses were affected by unpredictable events including drought, fire, flood, closure of the live sheep export market and COVID-19. Our sector is inexorably linked with the seasonal and regulatory environment affecting agricultural production," said Mr Marley.

"Primary producers have access to a Farm Management Deposit Scheme that allows tax-deductible deposits in 'good years' that can be withdrawn and taxed in later years. ALRTA believes that a Rural Transport Management Deposit Scheme could similarly assist eligible road transport businesses become more resilient, reducing need for direct government assistance.

"One of the cornerstones of the proposed scheme is that it is self-funded by its own beneficiaries. For this reason, it is important to establish the scheme several years prior to the next seasonal, regulatory or economic downturn.

Mr Marley said it's for that reason that ALRTA has asked the Australian Government to commence an investigation into the feasibility of establishing an income smoothing scheme for rural road transport businesses including eligibility, rules and rollout.

"Given that the proposal is largely based on the existing Farm Management Deposit Scheme, I am hopeful that it might be possible to make provision for a small-scale pilot in the 2020-21 Federal Budget.

"It is in Australia's national interest to make preparations now so that rural trucking businesses are able to endure the worst-case economic circumstances that might be faced in future."