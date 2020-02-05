Rookies learn trucking skills

JUST having a licence isn’t enough to get by in the transport industry, but, thankfully a new program is giving first-timers the skills they need to succeed.

Daniel Curtis is one of the rookie drivers who went through Logan-based RTO Shift Training.

Whilst he already had a background working in warehousing and a fair understanding of transport, Daniel said it was daunting to be thrust into a new role without any proper training to understand the in’s and out’s of the industry.

He said a lot of information they were being taught during the Four Points of Contact program seemed like it should be common knowledge, but it wasn’t.

He said he felt relieved that when he did land a truck driving gig, he would come prepared with the skills to know he would be successful.

Shift chief executive Stu Gluyas said the two-day course included information about the Chain of Responsibility, loading vehicles, load restraint, fatigue management, vehicle inspections and other areas that first-time drivers usually learn about on the job.

In Queensland there is currently no requirement to undertake any training in vehicle operation at all before sitting a practical test.

The only prerequisite is passing a 10-question, multi-choice knowledge test.

He said participants weren’t aware of the COR, the National Heavy Vehicle Law or the Regulator, and it was clear that this type of education should be mandatory for the industry.

He said the more education new drivers had, the safer they would be on the roads.

“But the only way that is going to happen is if this type of education is mandatory for when you get your licence,” he said.

Thanks fto the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator’s contribution of $410,000 to the program, it’s free for all participants who qualify.

For more venue details, phone 07 31330552, or visit shifttraining.com.au/4points-nhvr.

Entry is conditional on a pre-training assessment and participation in an ongoing survey for 18 months.