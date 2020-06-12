Menu
Subscribe
Login
Rocks have been thrown at vehicles on Southern Cross Drive.
Rocks have been thrown at vehicles on Southern Cross Drive.
News

Rocks thrown at vehicles from Southern Cross Drive overpass

12th Jun 2020 1:55 PM

SOUTH Sydney Police are urging motorists travelling on the Southern Cross Drive at Kensington to be aware there are workers currently clearing debris from rocks being thrown at passing vehicles.

Two boys were arrested this morning after two vehicles were hit by rocks allegedly thrown from an overpasss leading to a Kensington golf club.

South Sydney Police Area Commander Crime Manager, Detective Acting Inspector Guy Magee said the consequences of such an act could cause a driver to lose control of their vehicle, resulting in death or serious injur to innocent parties going about their business.

"Southern Cross Drive is one of the main arterial roads linking the city from the southern suburbs of Sydney and we are appealing to anyone who was driving there this morning and has dash-cam footage, relevant to our investigation, to contact police," Det Insp Magee said.

new south wales police rock throwing southern cross drive vehicles
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Enforcements to owner driver act delayed

        Enforcements to owner driver act delayed

        News NatRoad’s request to the Victorian Minister for Industrial Relations Tim Pallas to delay the enforcement of amendments to the Owner Drivers and Forestry Contractors Act...

        Relief as teen with autism found after two nights in bush

        Relief as teen with autism found after two nights in bush

        News Parents of autistic boy William Callaghan make heartbreaking plea

        New pilot program to reduce permit delays

        New pilot program to reduce permit delays

        News The trucking industry has welcomed an $8 million pilot project to help local...

        IOR spreads the word, one kilometre at a time

        IOR spreads the word, one kilometre at a time

        News IOR is helping Heart of Australia spread the word via a movable campaign on one of...