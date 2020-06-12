Rocks thrown at vehicles from Southern Cross Drive overpass

SOUTH Sydney Police are urging motorists travelling on the Southern Cross Drive at Kensington to be aware there are workers currently clearing debris from rocks being thrown at passing vehicles.

Two boys were arrested this morning after two vehicles were hit by rocks allegedly thrown from an overpasss leading to a Kensington golf club.

South Sydney Police Area Commander Crime Manager, Detective Acting Inspector Guy Magee said the consequences of such an act could cause a driver to lose control of their vehicle, resulting in death or serious injur to innocent parties going about their business.

"Southern Cross Drive is one of the main arterial roads linking the city from the southern suburbs of Sydney and we are appealing to anyone who was driving there this morning and has dash-cam footage, relevant to our investigation, to contact police," Det Insp Magee said.