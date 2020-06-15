Rock throwing incident damages up to 20 vehicles

Up to 20 vehicles could have been damaged in the incident.

Up to 20 vehicles could have been damaged in the incident.

Northern Territory Police are calling for information in relation to rock throwing incidents in Woolner overnight.

Police received multiple reports of rock throwing incidents between 7:25 and 8:33 last night in the area of Stuart Highway, Woolner Road, and Tiger Brennan Drive.

Reports stated up to 20 vehicles may have been damaged from the rock throwing with some occupants of vehicles alleged to have chased offenders towards mangroves along Tiger Brennan Drive.

Three Darwin units attended however were unable to locate the offenders on scene.

Police have received a description of two men believed to be the alleged offenders.

One is described as a man of Aboriginal appearance.

The second man is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, approximately 19-years-old, 6'6" tall, skinny build, wearing white shorts, black shirt, and a red hat with medium length hair showing under a hat.

They were last sighted going into bushland along Tiger Brennan Drive at about 9:15pm.

Senior Sergeant Michael Fields said fortunately, no injuries were suffered by vehicle occupants.

"This is a despicable incident and police take these reports very seriously," he said. "Police are actively seeking the whereabouts of the offenders and urge them to come forward."

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have been driving in the area at that time of the incidents with dash cam and phone footage.

Any victims who have yet to notify police and any witnesses are strongly urged to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Please quote reference number 9333429.