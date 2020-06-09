Menu
Robbie Blyth
News

Robbie loves to see the beauty of our country

Jonathan Wallis
9th Jun 2020 6:00 AM

IT WAS great to finally catch up with Robbie Blyth from Campbelltown when he stopped over for a refreshment stop at Collinsvale the other day.

He was driving a CXZ Isuzu Giga tipper for Andrew Walters Constructions at the time and was carting gravel from Austin’s Ferry up to a property on Collins Cap Road.

“I’ve Been here for a couple of years now, and I’d have to say it’s a great job and they are a really top outfit to work for and are keeping us on the go,” he said.

“I’ve been on the road for about 42 years all up, and I don’t have any real regrets at all about choosing the job, and having been born and brought up in Triabunna into the wood chip Industry there, it seemed a natural thing to do for a young fellow at the time.

“And driving has been good to me, it’s kept me busy and kept me going, so as I said I don’t regret taking it up as a career at all, and especially on a beautiful day like today up here. Also, working all over the place you also get to have a real appreciation of just how beautiful and varied Tasmania is!”

He told us the pandemic really hadn’t had much effect on him, or his job so far, and driving a truck is a good way to self-isolate anyway.

We asked him how he spent his time off, and he said he still enjoys cutting a bit of wood, some fishing, and catching up with the grandkids.

