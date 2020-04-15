Roadrunner Truck & Trailer Parts Joins Penske Network

PENSKE PARTNERS: Experienced Roadrunner duo Adam Wicks (left) with Mark Harrison, are thrilled to be part of the new network.

ORANGE-BASED dealer, Roadrunner Truck & Trailer, has joined the Penske Australia network, providing parts support for the Western Star Trucks, MAN Truck & Bus, Dennis Eagle, and Detroit brands.

With combined experience of almost 80 years in heavy duty truck and trailer parts, Roadrunner dealer principal, Nigel Smith and his team bring an impressive knowledge of both the industry and the customer base.

“With a vision to support customers in Orange and the surrounding areas, I opened our newly-launched Roadrunner dealership earlier this year,” said Nigel.

“I had worked with Western Star, MAN, Dennis Eagle, and Detroit for almost two decades prior to Roadrunner so I am very familiar with both the Penske organisation and the brands.

“Key members of my team include parts manager Adam Wicks and senior parts salesman Mark Harrison, who have both worked in the trucking industry in Orange for decades.

“They are very well-known and respected in the community, having established a loyal customer base given their exceptional experience and knowledge.

“Along with my team, we are very excited by this new venture and looking forward to providing customers in the region with the best parts and the best customer service.”

Recently appointed, Roadrunner Truck & Trailer Parts is prominently located at Unit 2, 14 Ash Street Orange NSW, in the heart of Leewood Industrial Estate and can be contacted on (02) 6361 3768.

Accordingly, Hartwigs has ceased its representation of the Western Star Trucks, MAN Truck & Bus, Dennis Eagle, and Detroit brands in the Orange region.