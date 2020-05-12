Roadhouse owners wary of future

The owner of the WA Billabong Roadhouse is wary of what could happen when restrictions are loosened.

DESPITE the welcome news that restrictions are going to be lifted, Billabong Roadhouse owner Jacques Tranquille was wary of what's going to happen next.

Jacques, who has owned the WA roadhouse along the Northwest Coastal Highway for more than 10 years, said he and other roadhouse owners feared the "second wave".

"We're certainly wary, you relax all the restrictions and then [if a second wave hits] they could shut us down again," he said.

"No one is really confident."

Jacques said he was still open for truck drivers, allowing them a place to shower and eat.

"They've been a very big support to us, big thanks to all of them."

His comments come after the McGowan Government's road map to ease COVID-19 restrictions allowing cafes and restaurants to offer dine-in meals for up to 20 patrons at a time while meeting social distancing requirements.

However, before they open, businesses will need to prepare a COVID Safety Plan before they re-open to protect staff and customers.

The plan must be available for inspection by authorised officers.

Western Roads Federation chief executive Cam Dumesny said the association was developing COVID Safety Plan templates for its members which should be available by Thursday.

"Remote area roadhouses will continue to struggle until the borders are open and car traffic is allowed," he said.

"The Federal Government has to address the financial viability of remote area roadhouses on our national highways."

Meanwhile, Queensland will be enacting Step One of the Federal Governments COVID-19 road map from this Friday; New South Wales will be allowing restaurants to re-open up for 10 patrons with operators still needing to have social distancing practises in place also from this Friday and Victoria businesses could reopen in June.

SARTA boss Steve Shearer said those restrictions had already been lifted in South Australia.