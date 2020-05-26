Roadhouse blues for truckies

LEADING THE WAY: The Epping Forest Roadhouse in northern Tasmania, is a favourite stop for truck drivers to enjoy a break at the service station and cafe Picture: Contributed

LEADING THE WAY: The Epping Forest Roadhouse in northern Tasmania, is a favourite stop for truck drivers to enjoy a break at the service station and cafe Picture: Contributed

The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee and the National Cabinet has exempted roadside service stations, roadhouses, dedicated purpose truck stop facilities and truck driver lounges from lock down, aiming to maintain vital facilities for truck drivers during the course of the pandemic restrictions.

Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz said: “We want to make sure our truckies are safe, both in terms of fatigue management and their risk of exposure to COVID-19 and this exemption gets that balance right.

“With this exemption now in place, I do ask that facilities that can open per the social distancing and hygiene requirements of this new exemption do so.”

The exemptions apply strictly to facilities where the necessary social distancing and hygiene requirements are in place and the patronage of roadhouses will be strictly limited to heavy vehicle drivers.

And therein lies the rub.

While truck drivers might make up a substantial portion of the customer base of some roadhouses, it is the balance of other assorted vehicles which may be crucial to business viability for a roadhouse.

Truck driver safety is the key consideration in applying the exemption but if the customer base of such a venue is so choked by the limitations imposed by government, there is no guarantee of their availability or survival.

A somewhat puzzling aspect of this policy is that since the necessary restrictions as to hygiene and social distancing are strictly enforced in these environments, what difference can it make if the customer base of the business includes grey nomads, backpackers or other assorted travellers?

The safety of truck drivers is clearly the key consideration of government in relation to these facilities as they are vital to trip planning, fatigue management and driver wellbeing.

However, if roadhouses do not remain viable businesses and close despite permission to operate, it is the truck drivers who will bear the greatest inconvenience and peril.

A significant aspect of this risk is the possibility of being pulled over by an inspector or police officer after a planned rest break has failed due to unavailable facilities. If this happens, make a note in your logbook and take pictures of the site which show that it is closed.

That way, if prosecuted, you will at least have some evidence of the difficulties you are encountering due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Your failure to take all necessary rest breaks can result in very heavy penalties.

However, if you are required to appear in court, any evidence you can produce that your planned trip was frustrated by circumstances beyond your control may be considered in mitigation.

Denise McCarthy is a senior associate at Fourtree Lawyers which provides assistance with heavy vehicle matters nationwide.