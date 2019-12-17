Road safety warning as Bruce Highway death toll revealed

Menu
Road safety warning as regional Bruce Highway death toll revealed.
News

17th Dec 2019 3:48 PM

"COMPLACENT" and "ambivalent" locals are turning Queensland's regional and rural stretches of roads into death traps as parts of the state stare down their worst annual road tolls in years.

With dozens of families preparing to pack up their cars and potentially travel huge distances for Christmas, the state's most senior traffic cop has issued a stark warning to be careful and be remembered this festive season, not for tragedy, but for arriving alive to celebrate with loved ones.

 

Figures obtained by News Corp reveal the literal toll the Bruce Highway has taken in the past two years with 637 ­injuries and fatalities recorded along its 1652km stretch ­during the 2018/19 financial year.

The statewide road toll was sitting at 212 yesterday which was 17 less than this time last year, but regional parts of Queensland - particularly the Far North, Townsville and Mt Isa - were bucking the trend with 50 deaths so far - 13 more than this time last year.

Road Policing Unit Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said the regional figures were a concern.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said he had noticed a spike in head-on collisions in recent months which likely equated to fatigue, speeding and distracted driving­, including mobile phones.

 

