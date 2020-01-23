ROAD CLOSED: Charleyong Bridge, Nerriga Road on Main Road 92

Heavy vehicles should use the Kings Highway or other approved routes

MOTORISTS are reminded of emergency changed traffic conditions continuing on Main Road 92, which connects Braidwood and Nowra via Nerriga.

Charleyong Bridge over the Mongarlowe River will remain closed until further notice, including over the upcoming long weekend for the safety of motorists. Transport for NSW is continuing investigations to determine the damage to the bridge and identify options for repair.

Due to the closure of Charleyong Bridge, Nerriga Road will remain closed between Braidwood and Oallen Road.

The primary detour route (vehicles under 15 tonnes) is via Oallen Road, Sandy Point Road, Cullala Road, Lumley Road, Braidwood Road and Kings Highway, adding 35 minutes to travel times.

Heavy vehicles should use the Kings Highway or other approved routes depending on their load limit restriction and their origin and destination.

Motorists are advised to allow additional travel time, drive to conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.