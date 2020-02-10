Rio Tinto tightens payment terms to smaller operators

PEAK WA trucking body the Western Roads Federation has welcomed the news that mining giant Rio Tinto is tightening up payment terms for operators.

Rio Tinto will now pay small businesses within 20 days of receiving an invoice, down from the previous policy of paying within 30 days.

It’s also changed the definition of a small business from supplying Rio with less than $1 million of goods and services to those supplying it with up to $10 million.

“It’s a good start,” said Western Roads Federation chief executive Cam Dumesny.

“For far too long small business and especially transport companies have been effectively acting as a bank to major corporations. Slow payments basically meant the road transport industry was providing a line of credit to the mining industry.

“Cashflow is critical to having a viable road transport industry. Slow payments were one of the key reasons WRF helped lead the national push for a Federal Senate Inquiry into the road transport industry.”

Rio Tinto chief commercial officer Simon Trott said: “Small businesses are often the lifeblood of the communities in which we operate and being paid quickly is important for their cash flows. That is why we are shortening our payment terms to less than three weeks in order to further strengthen our partnership with smaller Australian suppliers, that are a vital part of Rio’s supply chain.

“As a result of the new policy, around 90 per cent of Rio Tinto’s Australian business suppliers will be paid within 20 days.”

Last week Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman, Kate Carnell, released a wide-reaching Supply Chain Finance Review, which calls for fairer payment terms and controls on supply chain financing.

“A key finding in our position paper is the definition of a small business continues to be a major blockage, and a unified approach would be beneficial to small businesses,” Ms Carnell said.

“There are too many small businesses that have to wait too long to get paid. This is in part because the definition of small business is wide open to manipulation under the Supplier Payment Code.”

The ombudsman has now made a draft recommendation that the Payment Times Reporting Framework replace the Supplier Payment Code, with that framework being administered and enforced by an appropriately funded, empowered and proactive entity.

The ombudsman also recommended that the minimum standard for all supplier payments, regardless of supplier size, should be 30 days.

“The fact is that all businesses, regardless of their size, should be paid in 30 days, and supply chain finance should be available to those small businesses that want to be paid faster,” she said.

“Rates should be set across markets and not through the use of technology aimed at targeting and squeezing small business suppliers, including those already in distress.”

The ASBFEO is now seeking specific and general comments on the draft recommendations by 28 February.

“We welcome Kate Carnell’s finding that too many big businesses are unfairly extending their payment terms and then offering supply chain financing - at a price - to their small business suppliers,” said Australian Trucking Association chair Geoff Crouch.

“Reverse factoring does not treat hardworking trucking businesses fairly. It’s even more unfair when supply chain finance providers use the data they gather to increase their fees when small businesses need cashflow the most, and are therefore the most vulnerable.

“This has to stop. Instead, we should ensure that small businesses are paid in full and in a timely manner.”