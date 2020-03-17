Rigid driver clocked at 118km/h

The driver was clocked at 118km/hr.

The driver was clocked at 118km/hr.

A RIGID driver has been fined and had his truck grounded after police clocked him doing 118km/h in a 110km/hr zone where trucks were limited to 100km/h.

The 36-year-old male driver was stopped by the Orana Highway Patrol on March 16 at 5.17pm on the Newell Highway near Tomingley, south of Dubbo.

The truck was escorted to a location in Dubbo and grounded, pending an electronic control module (ECM) download.

The driver was issued a defect notice for non-compliant speed limiter and a yellow defect sticker.

Police also found several issues with his work diary.

Further action against the driver is possible.