Rigid driver clocked at 118km/h
A RIGID driver has been fined and had his truck grounded after police clocked him doing 118km/h in a 110km/hr zone where trucks were limited to 100km/h.
The 36-year-old male driver was stopped by the Orana Highway Patrol on March 16 at 5.17pm on the Newell Highway near Tomingley, south of Dubbo.
The truck was escorted to a location in Dubbo and grounded, pending an electronic control module (ECM) download.
The driver was issued a defect notice for non-compliant speed limiter and a yellow defect sticker.
Police also found several issues with his work diary.
Further action against the driver is possible.