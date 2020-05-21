Richard’s ‘great old truck’

“SHE’S a great old truck and doing the job we bought her for and doing it well at that, so far!”

Richard Jones from Broadmarsh told us about his truck when we caught up with him grabbing some take away at “Mood Food” at Kempton.

He was driving his 1991 L9000 Ford Louisville with a 400 Cummins upfront at the time and he was taking a load of wine grapes from the family farm at Broadmarsh up to the Ghost Rock Winery for processing, and would then be returning to Invercarron Wines at Broadmarsh.

“We are producing the first wines out of the Jordan Valley, and it looks like we are going to have a fantastic vintage this year, and the fruit is looking really good just now, too.

“It is quite a venture for us and a change of lifestyle for me too, with a lot to learn, and quickly at that, but it is also a very enjoyable family project all round!”

He said he is no stranger to trucks: “I’ve always done bits and pieces in trucks including doing a stint with Veolia so this is something I have always enjoyed doing anyway.”

He said he bought this truck about three months ago to run the grapes and bottled wine around, and do deliveries.

“Right now I am more than happy with the whole thing!”

We asked him about time off, and he sort of smiled and said “What time off?”