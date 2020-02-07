Menu
Subscribe
Login
The Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman released a position paper setting out the draft findings and recommendations of the review today.
The Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman released a position paper setting out the draft findings and recommendations of the review today. Big Rigs
News

Review calls for fair payment terms

7th Feb 2020 12:20 PM

The Australian Trucking Association has backed the key draft recommendations of the small business ombudsman's Supply Chain Finance Review, which calls for fair payment terms and controls on supply chain financing. 

The Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman, Kate Carnell, released a position paper setting out the draft findings and recommendations of the review today. 

"We welcome Kate Carnell's finding that too many big businesses are unfairly extending their payment terms and then offering supply chain financing - at a price - to their small business suppliers," ATA Chair Geoff Crouch said. 

"Reverse factoring does not treat hardworking trucking businesses fairly. It's even more unfair when supply chain finance providers use the data they gather to increase their fees when small businesses need cashflow the most, and are therefore the most vulnerable. 

"This has to stop. Instead, we should ensure that small businesses are paid in full and in a timely manner," he said.  

The ATA has long advocated for fairer payment terms for trucking businesses, who are often vulnerable to adverse changes in their payment terms and often have little capacity to negotiate them with large customers. 

"We're calling on Government to mandate fair payment terms for small businesses. Small and family businesses incur more of their costs like wages, maintenance and insurance before they can even bill customers," Mr Crouch said. 

 

ata australian trucking association payment terms trucking
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Sydney Airport Tunnel closed after fatality

        Sydney Airport Tunnel closed after fatality

        News ONE person has died and three have been seriously injured in a crash which has blocked the airport tunnel on General Holmes Drive southbound this morning.

        What a truckin' good way to go on holidays

        What a truckin' good way to go on holidays

        News Combine travel and love of trucking with this overseas hotel

        Speeding truck driver caught high on drugs

        Speeding truck driver caught high on drugs

        Crime Truck driver caught driving while under the influence of drugs

        Truckie unharmed after cattle truck rolls

        Truckie unharmed after cattle truck rolls

        News Emergency services remain on scene