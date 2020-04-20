Menu
South-Eastern Freeway traffic downtrack near the toll gate in January. Picture: AAP/Brenton Edwards
Report calls for trucks to be diverted to improve safety

20th Apr 2020 9:31 AM

THE South Australian State Government must consider an alternative truck route linking the South-Eastern Freeway at Mt Baker to the northwestern industrial suburbs, a Burnside Council report says.

The report, which has yet to be presented to the council, said an incident last month in which a chicken truck rolled and blocked the freeway for more than six hours brought the need for action into focus.

A new route linking the freeway at Mt Barker to the eastern end of Grand Junction Rd - as suggested by the SA Road Transport Association - was a better option, the report said.

"The benefit of the proposed ring route is that it would obviate the necessity for many trucks to use the steeper and more dangerous section of the South Eastern Freeway," it said.

The safety of the freeway has long been on Burnside's agenda, with now mayor Anne Monceaux, calling on the Transport Department to improve safety on the busy road.

