Remote WA roadhouses need financial support to stay open

Operators of the Minilya Bridge Roadhouse, 140km north of Carnarvon and 240km south of the next stop said truckies "always help us through disaster".

Operators of the Minilya Bridge Roadhouse, 140km north of Carnarvon and 240km south of the next stop said truckies "always help us through disaster".

NATIONALS small business and transport spokesperson Vince Catania has written to the WA Transport Minister pleading for finanical aid to help keep roadhouse doors open during the pandemic.

Concerns are growing that unless the government steps in, many facilities will be forced to close, leaving truckies to fend for themselves.

"I have written to the Minister to highlight the need to urgently address this situation and look forward to finding a financial solution to allow remote and regional roadhouses to try to support essential services and 'keep our truckies trucking'," said Mr Catania.

"With our WA borders closed and regions shut down, our regional roadhouses are not commercially viable but are critical to our ability to sustain a road supply chain to the regions through serving the needs of these essential services.

He reiterated that this issue was top of the agenda for the newly formed multi-modal COVID-19 Supply Chain Response group for WA, led by the WA Freight and Logistic Council and the Western Roads Federation.

Western Roads Federation CEO Cam Dumesny said roadhouses and the industry in WA and NT absolutely understand and agree with the critical need for their services and facilities to remain accessible for the freight and transport industry.

"The extreme decline in trade coupled with very high operating costs in remote regional areas, has left many of the roadhouses in an unviable position, and there's deep concern over their ability to remain sustainable in the future, let alone be able to fund these additional government COVID-19 requirements without financial assistance," said Mr Dumesny.

Jacquie, from Minilya Bridge Roadhouse, 140km north of Carnarvon and 240km south of the next stop said "the truckies are the back bone of our country and always help us through every disaster with the COVID-19 virus being no different."

"We know they help each other but with everything shut along the road we need to help them, but with next to no income, we're going to need some help to make sure we can still be there for them - they are people too and deserve to be able to stop, take a shower and sit and have a decent meal," said Jacquie.

Big Rigs has also recently teamed with the Australian Trucking Association on a campaign called Keep Them Open to highlight the vital role roadhouses play during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Freight and Logistic Council of WA has just finished a detailed map of the state's roadhouses still open for business during the crisis.

This map is not an exhaustive list of businesses, and freight drivers are encouraged to make their own independent decisions about where to stop, says the council.

"The list of suppliers on this map is a representative selection of all suppliers across Western Australia compiled for the single purpose of providing freight drivers timely information on the availability of services in the wake of closures and restrictions in response to COVID-19. FLCWA has no responsibility for the accuracy of the information along Western Australia's freight routes."

If you own and/or operate a service station, road house or rest stop and would like to be included on the map, please supply the following information to secretariat@flcwa.com.au: Address, contact phone number, opening hours, and whether or not the following services are currently available: showers, toilets, takeaway food, restaurant, accommodation, diesel fuel, wifi and parking for road trains/B-doubles.