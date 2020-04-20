Reminder to keep the CB emergency channels clear

TUNED IN: Most truckies are doing the right thing when they are chatting to each other on the UHF radio. Picture by Peter Lorimer

CB emergency monitors have asked truckies to be more respectful around the use of UHF channels 5 and 35.

Both frequencies are gazetted by the Federal Government for emergency use only since 1977, and those ignoring the law face fines up to $1m, or five years in prison.

Martin Howells, president of Radio Rescue Emergency Communications, said many truckies are aware of the designation around channel 5, but most don’t know that channel 35 is also for emergency use.

“This often results in drivers ‘dropping down a few’ from the road channel (40) and landing on 35, where they chat with each other as they travel their route,” Mr Howell told us in a statement.

“The issue with this is that channel 35 is used by UHF CB emergency repeaters as an input channel, so their conversation on 35 basically blocks any 5/35 emergency repeater within range.

“This is an ongoing issue, and while most truckers will move channels if you are able to make contact, there is an increasing number who will tell you to “go f**k yourself” and keep talking, apparently not caring if their transmissions may cost a life.

Mr Howell said there is a growing number of trucking-related businesses claiming 5 and 35 as their own channel for chat.

“While CB is certainly used less often, these channels are far from obsolete,” he said.

“As most should recall from the start of 2020, when serious bush fires hit a region it often takes out both land and mobile telephone systems. During these times CB is often the only alternate means of communications an entire community has.

“On top of this other emergency services (including RFDS and rescue aircraft) will often use these channels to communicate direct with farmers, rural communities, etc.”

Radio Rescue Emergency Communications is a volunteer group providing emergency communications services to the community.