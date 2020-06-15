Reflecting on what matters

With the sun about to set on this amazing magazine, I have been reflecting on two-and-a-half years of writing my column and what has mattered most to me.

Mental health, industry image, attracting people to the industry, trucking being an essential service, new technologies, the plight of rural and regional areas and mateship.

Mental health will always be at the forefront of my mind as the black dog of depression doesn’t like to let go after it has owned you once, and you must fight not to be dragged or fall back into the abyss.

I know that the struggle is real and asking for help is extremely difficult for proud self-sufficient people but once you have support in your journey, the road back is much easier, and you can kick that dog to the kerb much sooner.

I was so pleased to hear of the new initiative Healthy Heads in Trucks and Sheds, which will launch in July and be there for the benefit of everyone in the industry.

The image of the industry was improved and how it is essential to everyday life was highlighted during the COVID-19 crisis when everyone was panic buying, and the trucking industry had to answer to the call to keep the shelves stocked and people fed.

We can pray that the general public remember this when life returns to normal.

Also, as Transport Women Australia Limited Chair, I have been able to help initiate some positive projects to attract people to our industry or to assist them in their career paths.

The Women Driving Transport Careers female-only driving program with our partners, Volvo Group Australia and Wodonga TAFE allowed 32 female drivers to obtain their licence and employment in the industry.

Our Driving the Difference Scholarships with our partner, Daimler Truck and Bus Australia Pacific allowed four women to undertake study to further their careers.

In addition, our Creating Connections Mentoring program is continuing to thrive.

I have followed the path of the wonderful release of the special edition of various Legend and Classic models of Kenworth and Peterbilt, the return of the Mack Superliner, the advent of the mirrorless Mercedes Benz and the journey so far of the Nikola Motor Company which has just launched on the NASDAQ and others that I have followed but can’t quite remember now.

Old age is a beast!

I have railed against the lack of services in the bush because I come from the back of Bourke and my family still live in rural areas and their health services leave much to be desired, the Murray – Darling Water has been so mismanaged and various other services are insufficient or non-existent, the Government forget them in the pandering to foreign governments and minority groups.

But most of all, don’t let the mateship of this industry disappear.

We pull together every time there is a crisis in this country and support our industry and everyone else in need, so don’t forget to support each other, individually, as a group and as an industry because one day your mates won’t be there anymore and it will be too late, don’t let that happen – they are too precious.