Recall notices for Western Star and UD Quon trucks

MANUFACTURERS have issued recall notices for 331 UD Quons built between 2017 and 2019, as well as 67 model-year 2018 Western Stars, built between March 23 and September 27 of that year.

The UD Quons are being recalled for issues with the spare wheel assembly attachment bolts, which according to the notice may "loosen and cause excessive vibration" which may cause the bolts to break.

The Western Stars, however, have an exhaust gasket issue that risks emissions standards.

"The exhaust gasket at the turbo/exhaust pipe join and at the exhaust pipe/aftertreatment device join may not have been installed. An audible and visual exhaust leak may be detectable from the affected areas," the notice says.

Affected UD Quon VINs can be found here and Western Star VINs here.

More information is available by contacting Volvo Group Australia repair dealers on 07 3718 3500 or email vga.warranty@volvo.com or Western Star Trucks on 07 3271 7777 or locate their local authorised dealer at westernstar.com.au/dealers.