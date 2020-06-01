Ray Martin visits trucking’s finest

SOME of Warwick's trucking and freight royalty were paid a visit by one of Australia's most well-known TV journalists.

Media legend Ray Martin, most renowned for his work with the ABC and such programs as 60 Minutes and A Current Affair, made the trip to Warwick as part of his ambassadorship for an innovative product in trucking safety.

Mr Martin said the system, designed by Victorian inventor Matt Vaughan, was essentially designed to better regulate the air valves on transportation vehicles, making them more stable on long trips.

"I genuinely think it's a game changer for trucking, not just in Australia but around the world," Mr Martin said.

"I don't have any shares in it or anything, but I love this story about one little Aussie invention that could change the world of trucking."

Mr Martin went to both Wickham Freight Lines and Frasers Livestock Transport during his visit.

