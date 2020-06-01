Menu
Subscribe
Login
INDUSTRIES’ FINEST: TV journalist Ray Martin with Ross Fraser and Mark Collins from Frasers Livestock Transport. Picture: Jessica Paul
INDUSTRIES’ FINEST: TV journalist Ray Martin with Ross Fraser and Mark Collins from Frasers Livestock Transport. Picture: Jessica Paul
News

Ray Martin visits trucking’s finest

1st Jun 2020 9:43 AM

SOME of Warwick's trucking and freight royalty were paid a visit by one of Australia's most well-known TV journalists.

Media legend Ray Martin, most renowned for his work with the ABC and such programs as 60 Minutes and A Current Affair, made the trip to Warwick as part of his ambassadorship for an innovative product in trucking safety.

Mr Martin said the system, designed by Victorian inventor Matt Vaughan, was essentially designed to better regulate the air valves on transportation vehicles, making them more stable on long trips.

"I genuinely think it's a game changer for trucking, not just in Australia but around the world," Mr Martin said.

"I don't have any shares in it or anything, but I love this story about one little Aussie invention that could change the world of trucking."

Mr Martin went to both Wickham Freight Lines and Frasers Livestock Transport during his visit.

READ MORE AT THE WARWICK DAILY NEWS



 

Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Ball is rolling for $100m upgrades to horror stretch

        Ball is rolling for $100m upgrades to horror stretch

        News An MP says upgrades to a horror stretch of road are essential after a young woman became the fourth person killed on a notorious area of highway.

        Court finds truck drivers on road to recovery

        Court finds truck drivers on road to recovery

        News Two truck drivers busted with ice have avoided jail time

        What is wrong with this picture?

        What is wrong with this picture?

        News NATIONAL Heavy Vehicle Regulator officers in Victoria couldn’t believe their eyes...

        Pledge to be Road Safe, this Fatality Free Friday

        Pledge to be Road Safe, this Fatality Free Friday

        News Rarely a day goes by that the average Australian doesn’t use a road.