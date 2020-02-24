Random breath test reveals safety breaches

The driver was stopped for a random breath test on Friday.

A SERIES of alleged safety oversights has led to more than $10,000 in fines being handed out to various parties within the chain of responsibility after police stopped a truck during a random breath test.

A 22-year-old man from Sadlier was driving the heavy rigid, which was registered to a Greenacre company, when it was stopped by police at 10.50am on February 21 at Foreshore Road, Botany, near the Sydney Airport.

The vehicle had a “Dangerous Goods” diamond placard displayed on the rear of it, but nothing on the front.

Police said upon inspection, it was found to be carrying five tonnes of ‘Toluene Disocyanate’ solution, class 6.1 with UN no. UN2078.

While the 20 250kg metal drums were appropriately restrained, further investigation found that the fire extinguisher attached to the vehicle was empty and had not been tested since 2018.

“A requirement is that they have to be inspected every six months,” police said.

“When it came to Personal Protective Equipment Kit (mandatory requirement when transporting dangerous goods), it was found to be lacking the appropriate safety equipment.

“Due to the seriousness of this solution being carried, he was required to have an air supplied short term breathing apparatus, which he did not have with him.”

Police said the driver showed no knowledge of the safety equipment he was required to have nor knowing his fire extinguishers were not compliant.

The truck was directed to a safer location off Foreshore Road and was advised not to move until the appropriate safety equipment, fire extinguishers and placards had been delivered.

The driver was issued $500 in fines, the company/owner of the truck issued $6000 in fines and the company which loaded the dangerous goods onto the truck was issued $4000 in fines.