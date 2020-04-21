Quick thinking truckie escapes burning garbage truck

Firemen work to put out a giant pile of garbage dumped by a Rubbish truck on the corner of Castle Hill Drive and Banyula St Nerang. Picture Glenn Hampson

A QUICK thinking garbage truck driver has avoided catastrophe after dumping a load that caught fire in the back of his vehicle in Gaven this afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the intersection of Castle Hill and Banyula Drives just before 1pm, after a rubbish truck reportedly dumped its burning load.

The driver managed to escape injury and avoid damaging his truck, which is owned by waste management company JJ Richards.

A spokesperson for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said one crew was able to extinguish the blaze.

