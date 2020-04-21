Quick thinking truckie escapes burning garbage truck
A QUICK thinking garbage truck driver has avoided catastrophe after dumping a load that caught fire in the back of his vehicle in Gaven this afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the intersection of Castle Hill and Banyula Drives just before 1pm, after a rubbish truck reportedly dumped its burning load.
The driver managed to escape injury and avoid damaging his truck, which is owned by waste management company JJ Richards.
A spokesperson for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said one crew was able to extinguish the blaze.
