Firemen work to put out a giant pile of garbage dumped by a Rubbish truck on the corner of Castle Hill Drive and Banyula St Nerang. Picture Glenn Hampson
News

Quick thinking truckie escapes burning garbage truck

21st Apr 2020 2:55 PM

A QUICK thinking garbage truck driver has avoided catastrophe after dumping a load that caught fire in the back of his vehicle in Gaven this afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the intersection of Castle Hill and Banyula Drives just before 1pm, after a rubbish truck reportedly dumped its burning load.

The driver managed to escape injury and avoid damaging his truck, which is owned by waste management company JJ Richards.

A spokesperson for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said one crew was able to extinguish the blaze.

Big Rigs

