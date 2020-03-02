Menu
A truckie has been praised after performing a citizen's arrest. PHOTO: 9 Now
News

Queensland truckie makes headlines after citizen’s arrest

2nd Mar 2020 2:20 PM

NOT only did this quick-thinking truckie perform a citizen’s arrest when he saw a young man doing the wrong thing, but he also dished out some pretty good life advice.

The Queensland truckie, only known as Mr T, appeared on Channel 9’s The Today Show on Friday after stopping two alleged burglars attempting to leave a Logan pharmacy.

Mr T said he was delivering some magazines to Coles when a lady waved him down, informing him two men were in the middle of a robbery in Yarrabilla.

CCTV footage allegedly shows two men ramming in the pharmacy doors and upon trying to escape, the truck driver is filmed tackling one of them to the ground.

One of the two offenders managed to run away, but Mr T caught the other.

“I just tackled that fella down. He was struggling at first and I said to him, ‘mate, you are wasting your breath, you are just going to make yourself tired’. After a little while he sort of just gave up,” he told Today.

The driver’s “brave” actions were caught on CCTV. PHOTO: 9 Now
He said his fatherly instincts kicked in not long after and he started giving him life advice.

“I was like ‘mate, I have a 15-year-old son, why are you hanging out with these drop kicks?’ They are not good for you. Like you’ve got a whole life ahead of you bud.”

He said the robber tried to offer him a $200 bribe, but he told him: “I have got a job, I don’t need your money”.

Logan Village Yarrabilla Station Sergeant Nathan booth praised Mr T’s “brave” act, Nine Now reported.

“This was a courageous effort from the member of the public, combined with a quick response from the local responding officers from Logan Village Yarrabilba Police Station, resulting in the arrest of all four alleged offenders,” Sergeant Booth said.

A 20-year-old Caboolture man was slated to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court last week, charged with two counts of enter premises and a 24-year-old man and 18-year-old man from Kingston and a 21-year-old from Logan Reserve are assisting police with their inquiries.

Big Rigs

