Queensland transport companies tap into virus tax break

LOBBYING FOR HELP: QTA CEO Gary Mahon welcomed today's announcement but said more needs to be done.

QUEENSLAND trucking operations already feeling the coronavirus pinch can now take advantage of a new state government tax break to help them through the crisis.

Small and medium Queensland businesses impacted by the outbreak are now able to defer their payroll tax payment for six months under a new relief measure just announced.

Queensland Trucking Association CEO Gary Mahon commended the State Government for the initiative and has been quick to point a couple of his members to the scheme.

"We are getting reports from many saying they are down 20 per cent so it is really starting to bite," said Mr Mahon.

"This initiative helps, and government should be commended, but there is going to be more needed. We are obviously keeping a very close eye on developments.

"Our general position has been to advocate for industry the very important role they have in servicing regions, ports and tourism centres. When their volumes are down so is the transport industry who supplies them."

Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad is now calling on the Federal Government to match the initial commitment to industries suffering from these COVID-19 (coronavirus) impacts.

"Together with a co-commitment from the Federal Government, we can buffer these industries right now so that they are keeping people in jobs," she said.

"We've waived fees and charges, we've put in support systems to small businesses and all businesses so that they can get through this rough patch so that they can keep people in jobs, and we want the Federal Government to come to the party on this."

Since the coronavirus first emerged in January, she said the Palaszczuk Government has been on the front foot in containing the fallout.

"We've already announced a $27.25 million package of measures to help businesses here on the Gold Coast, in Cairns and across the state.

"But we've known from the start the impact of the virus is evolving, so our measures to address it must evolve as well."

The new payroll tax initiative enables eligible businesses with an annual Australian wage bill of up to $6.5 million to self-assess whether their economic indicators like turnover, bookings, contracts or profit have been impacted by business conditions associated with coronavirus.

Minister for Employment and Small Business Shannon Fentiman said the support package will be available to small and medium businesses across all sectors.