Queensland roadworks to start sooner with $185m boost

Assistant minister for road safety and freight transport Scott Buchholz met with Flinders Shire mayor Jane McNamara to inspect works on the Haan Highway. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Investment in key inland freight corridors is poised to boost road construction jobs for regional Queensland communities.

Works to seal roads, build overtaking lanes, upgrade intersections and improve safety will start sooner under an agreement reached between the Australian and Queensland Governments on 22 jointly-funded regional roads projects worth $185 million.

Key regional routes targeted for works include the Flinders Highway, Kennedy Developmental Road (Hann Highway), Carnarvon Highway, Dawson Highway and Dawson Developmental Road (Springsure – Tambo), Gulf Developmental Road, Gregory Highway and Gregory Developmental Road, Balonne Highway, Gore Highway, Proserpine – Shute Harbour Road and the local government-controlled Floraville Road in Burke Shire.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the early works projects would be delivered on corridors identified under the Roads of Strategic Importance (ROSI) initiative.

“As the effects of COVID-19 ripple through our economy, it is vital all levels of Government work together to support jobs, drive economic growth and build stronger and safer regional communities,” Mr McCormack said.

“Delivering early works through the ROSI initiative will give regional Queensland communities access to new projects and jobs.

“We are committed to delivering the Federal Government’s $100 billion, 10-year infrastructure pipeline which will support our economy and create jobs, particularly for those in the construction and building supply chain sectors, through the current COVID-19 response.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the agreement reached in November last year meant this infrastructure could be brought forward.

“This will support hundreds of jobs across Queensland,” the Premier said.

“The combined value of these early works upgrades on Queensland’s key inland freight corridors is worth about $185 million over the next four years.

“We’ll talk with the local councils through the Regional Roads and Transport Groups and other key industry stakeholders who use those corridors to identify projects that can be prioritised within the remaining ROSI corridor allocations.”

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the Queensland Government had identified projects which could start in the coming 12 months, while further consultation continued to develop 10-year ROSI corridor investment strategies.

“In the meantime, my department has identified a range of critical projects on each of those corridors including bridge replacements, road sealing and widening and intersection upgrades that can get started earlier while we’re consulting on the longer-term priorities,” he said.

“Council workforces and local contractors will benefit from these contracts too.

“It’s also good news for the freight industry which relies heavily on key inland corridors because it means earlier investment will make these roads safer and more flood resilient – sooner.”

Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz said the identification of these priorities was an important step.

“This is about making these major roads and key freight routes safer and more reliable,” Mr Buchholz said.

“No matter where you live, the Federal Government is investing to get our world-class produce to market and help motorists reach their destinations sooner and safer.”