CARRIERS BUSY: Livestock carriers still have plenty of work on, says Queensland peak body.
News

Queensland livestock carriers unrattled by China meat ban

14th May 2020 10:42 AM

IAN Wild, president of the Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of Queensland, said operators are so far unaffected by China’s blacklisting of four Australian abattoirs.

He said there is so much work delivering to saleyards and feedlots, that he doesn’t believe the ban on the Kilcoy Pastoral Company, the JBS-owned Beef City, near Toowoomba; Dinmore, near Brisbane, and the Northern Cooperative Meat Company at Casino, NSW is any reason for drivers to be nervous.

“I’ve been talking to several of the meatworks that we deal with and they’re all concerned but say China isn’t the only place that Australia deals with,” said Mr Wild.

“Some of the agents are of the same opinion as me, that we’ve just got to flow with it and it’ll eventually work itself out.”

Despite the escalating trade row with China, Mr Wild said there hasn’t been any reduction in pricing for producers.

“We’ve seen a little bit of panic-selling. A lot of farmers are unsure of what to do so they’ve decided to take the money on offer now rather than wait for the cattle to be absolutely primed.

“Saleyard numbers also haven’t really changed that much either. They’ve been high numbers for quite a long time now.

“We’re just about to head into our weaner sales here too. We’ve got our big one at Toogoolawah on Friday [May 15] that has buyers from Victoria, the Territory, NSW and all over Queensland.”

Meanwhile, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she’s written to the Prime Minister and Trade Minister in a bid to stop a “full blown trade war”, reports the ABC.

She said the beef processing industry employs about 18,000 people in the state and if the situation escalated, 3,200 of those jobs could be risk — particularly around Ipswich, Toowoomba and Kilcoy.

“What I’m really concerned about is this potential for a trade war to erupt and to damage Queensland’s exports, reputation, jobs and livelihoods,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“If we go into a full-blown trade war this could mean over 3,200 workers impacted — this is really serious.”

Beef is Queensland’s largest agricultural export, with processors exporting meat valued at $4.89 billion.

