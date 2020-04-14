Queensland gets on board with new roadhouse rules

STATE EXEMPTION: Condamine Roadhouse in Queensland is keeping our truckies fuelled every step of the way under the new state rules now in play. Picture: Condamine Roadhouse Facebook.

TRUCKIES' favourite service stations and roadhouses in Queensland now have the official state approval to stay open to support drivers carrying essential freight.

Queensland was initially slow to react to the national cabinet order giving drivers access to their everyday facilities, creating confusion and frustration among many on the frontline of the pandemic.

But Dr Jeannette Young, Queensland's chief health officer, finally issued the directive the industry so desperately needed late last Thursday.

Queensland Trucking Association CEO Gary Mahon said it was vitally important that truck drivers delivering essential goods and supplies could continue to access food and amenities around the country.

"We were pleased to see the collaborative advocacy that occurred around the country to achieve this for the road freight industry," Mr Mahon said.

"The road freight industry is utterly dependable and reliable, and I would like to recognise the wonderful job all professional truck drivers are doing to keep up with the increased demand for supplies and services."

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said truck drivers were playing a critical role in the nationwide response to contain COVID-19.

"Communities across Australia are relying on their local supermarkets to remain well stocked," Mr Bailey said.

"They need essential food and medical supplies to get to where it is needed most.

"We need well-fed and well-rested truck drivers to ensure that happens."

Mr Bailey said an unintended consequence of the national direction to restrict the operation of restaurants and cafes to reduce the spread of COVID-19 had forced the closure of popular rest stops used by the heavy vehicle industry.

"Closing these facilities during a time of national crisis where our nation needs truck drivers and transport companies more than ever was clearly unacceptable," Mr Bailey said.

"Long haul truck drivers need to manage fatigue with regular and good quality breaks.

"They rely on these facilities to eat, shower, use restrooms, refuel and rest comfortably before resuming their work.

"Tired and hungry truck drivers travelling long distances are obviously a road safety issue too, so we need to make sure they are supported as much as possible right now.

"Queensland fought for this exemption during discussion in the National Cabinet, and I'm pleased common sense has prevailed."

Let us know your experiences with roadhouses and rest stops - good and bad - as part of our Keep Them Open campaign run in collaboration with the Australian Trucking Association.

Don't forget to also check out the NHVR's new online map of facilities open around the nation.