Queensland dealership wins PACCAR’s top award

BROWN and Hurley Kenworth DAF Darra have been named PACCAR Parts Australia’s 2019 PACCAR parts Dealer of the Year.

The awards was presented at the 2020 PACCAR Dealer Meeting held at Coomera, on Queensland’s Gold Coast.

The annual two-day business meeting brought together PACCAR dealers from across Australia and New Zealand.

The meeting focused on new products, innovative programs and customer satisfaction.

The Dealer of the Year Award recognises dealers over a range of areas including sales growth, parts availability, participation in retail marketing activities, training and, most importantly, the support the dealer provides customers.

PACCAR Parts Australia general manager Damian Smethurts presented the Dealer of the Year trophy to Brown and Hurley Darra Dealer Principal Matt Innes, congratulating the dealership and crediting them for their benchmark performance.

“The team at Brown and Hurley Darra has really focused on proactively improving their Parts business, so it is with tremendous pride that we reward them for their efforts,” he said.

“Matt and Mike recently raised the bar for themselves and for their loyal team and it has resulted in an exceptional experience for the customer.

“Darra’s parts sales growth was above average for 2019 but it is their support for aftermarket initiatives such as upgrades to their parts supermarket, the great TRP product range, vendor retail marketing activities, and outside sales representatives that set them apart.

“The PACCAR Parts team really enjoy working in partnership with the Brown and Hurley Darra team and our customers are ultimately the winners. Congratulations.”

Mr Innes graciously received the award.

“It is such a great honour to receive the PACCAR Parts Dealer of the Year Award for 2019,” he said.

“Our team were given higher than normal goals to achieve throughout the year, as well as increase parts sales within our sales area, which is an extremely competitive space.

“We also found our key to success was by improving our levels of customer service and contact time with our customers.

“For a long time, our focus has been to have sufficient levels of parts on hand to support our customers and manage our inventory well.”

He said the parts department at Brown and Hurley worked in conjunction with the PACCAR Parts team who supported their business and customers, which helped them to receive this award.

“The Brisbane PDC is another contributor to our success, providing us with efficient stock replacement of parts, which enables us to provide quicker parts supply to our customers,” he said.

“The TRP product range has also been great for our business, which has contributed to our success and we are now heavily focused on trailer parts supply.

“The Darra parts team is made up of a fantastic group who are driven, hardworking and committed to providing our customers the best service possible. I truly thank the team for their efforts throughout the year.

“It was a pleasure to announce to all the staff at Brown and Hurley Darra our great achievement, the award trophy is now proudly displayed in our parts department and will be on show for the remainder of the year.”