Queens Park Bridge crash truck driver fined

Queens Park Bridge was closed after the crash.

A TRUCK driver was fined after causing traffic chaos for motorists last year by crashing into the Queens Park Bridge.

Aaron Richmond, 38, of East Geelong, was driving with an eight-tonne excavator loaded on his work truck when he ploughed into overhead support beams on the bridge about 1pm on March 7.

The collision caused significant structural damage to the historic single-lane bridge, which runs across the Barwon River and is a major link from Highton into Geelong.

It had to be closed to the public for more than three weeks to be repaired.

Richmond pleaded guilty at Geelong Magistrates' Court to careless driving, disobeying a low clearance sign and failing to report the accident to police.

The court heard the bridge had a low clearance height of 4.2m and a reflective sign above the road to alert motorists.

