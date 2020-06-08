Menu
HUMBLE HERO: Newcastle trucking legend Jeff Horn was surprised but thrilled to receive the prestigious honour this long weekend.
Queen’s Birthday Honours: Humble transport icon receives OAM

8th Jun 2020 2:36 PM

NEWCASTLE trucking legend Jeff Horn admits that his Queen’s Birthday Honour this weekend has caught him on the hop.

Although road transport will always be in his blood, Jeff, 72, sold his NSW transport company Horns Transport in 1999, and has been out of the game ever since.

“It’s been a bit of a surprise to be honest – I’m still trying to find out who nominated me,” said Jeff, who received an Order of Australia medal for service to the road freight transport industry.

In his heyday, Jeff Horn was a name at the forefront of industrial relations, and a pioneer in environmental excellence.

Horns Transport won the environmental award in 1994, and 1996 when they were awarded the NSW Road Transport Association Master Carriers of the Year, also winning their Environmental Excellence Award.

“I know I should be out there, jumping up and down, but we pretty much stay to ourselves nowadays,” he said, when asked how he’d be celebrating the prestigious honour.

