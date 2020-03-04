QTA shares inspiring messages for International Women’s Day

IF YOU need help, ask for it. If you don't get it, ask again and keep asking until you get it.

Or, if you see someone struggling, don't be a bystander - stand up and say something.

That's the message from Marissa Wise, the Port of Townsville's general manager of infrastructure and environment, who was one of the guest speakers at the Queensland Trucking Association's International Women's Day breakfast this morning.

Marissa is a civil engineer with 25 years experience, who, for the majority of her career worked with the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads.

During the breakfast, she opened up about the abuse and harassment she suffered, both in her private life and working life, sharing how she was the victim of sexual abuse as a child, that left her abusive husband and how people in the workplaces that she loved, treated her.

But she said it was also important to recognise that people could change, and that people who held negative views of women in the workplace in their 20s and 30s, could change and grow and "understand life a little bit more", as some that she knew did.

While she touched on some dark moments in her life, Marissa spoke about the highlights of her working career - being named the District Director (Northern) while she worked for TMR and some of the important roads she'd helped to build - most importantly, the Pacific Highway upgrade at Daisy Hill.

Currently she is responsible for leading the $193m Channel Upgrade Project which will deliver a wider shipping channel, allowing vessels up to 300 metres in length to access the Port of Townsville.

QTA's Lisa Fraser said this year the team decided to celebrate the Queensland Government's theme for International Women's Day - "Celebrating our diverse community of strong women" as there was plenty of women who fit that bill in the transport industry.

"We have a great representation of that here today and more and more women are finding their voice in their own industries," she said.

business2one director Linda Macdonald also spoke at the sold-out event at St Lucia, sharing stories from her working life and asking the audience to reflect on their own experiences.

The breakfast raised a total of $5200, with $2200 donated by Followmont Transport's Mark Tobin, when he bid on a pink esky donated by Trailer Sales.

International Women's Day is celebrated around the world on March 8.